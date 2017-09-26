A C-17 Globemaster III and four F-22 Raptors fly in formation over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, Sept. 26, 2017. The five-ship fly-over was in support of the 2017 Pacific Air Chief Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)

Date Taken: 09.26.2017
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US