A C-17 Globemaster III and four F-22 Raptors fly in formation over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, Sept. 26, 2017. The five-ship fly-over was in support of the 2017 Pacific Air Chief Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)
|09.26.2017
|09.26.2017 17:03
|3811315
|170926-F-ZT243-0031
|3877x2316
|839.92 KB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Five-Ship Fly-Over [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
