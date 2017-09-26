(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Five-Ship Fly-Over [Image 3 of 6]

    The Five-Ship Fly-Over

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III and four F-22 Raptors fly in formation over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, Sept. 26, 2017. The five-ship fly-over was in support of the 2017 Pacific Air Chief Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3811315
    VIRIN: 170926-F-ZT243-0031
    Resolution: 3877x2316
    Size: 839.92 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Five-Ship Fly-Over [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    formation
    C-17 Globemaster III
    fly-over
    F-22 Raptors
    2017 Pacific Air Chief Symposium

