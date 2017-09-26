Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:03 Photo ID: 3811308 VIRIN: 170926-F-ZT243-0006 Resolution: 2658x4139 Size: 1.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hickam Tower [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.