Hickam Tower on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, Sept. 26, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 17:03
|Photo ID:
|3811308
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-ZT243-0006
|Resolution:
|2658x4139
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hickam Tower [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT