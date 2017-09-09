Soldiers who assisted with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts line up to enter the Mobile Field Exchange (MFE) at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 11:19
|Photo ID:
|3810128
|VIRIN:
|170909-D-BV095-001
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|146.88 KB
|Location:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobile Field Exchange, by SFC Tim Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
