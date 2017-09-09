(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Meyer 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Soldiers who assisted with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts line up to enter the Mobile Field Exchange (MFE) at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 11:19
    Photo ID: 3810128
    VIRIN: 170909-D-BV095-001
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 146.88 KB
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Field Exchange, by SFC Tim Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

