U.S. Coast Guard units are scheduled to participate in the 2017 San Francisco Fleet Week. U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 11:08
|Photo ID:
|3810127
|VIRIN:
|170926-G-MR731-1002
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United States Coast Guard, America's first responder, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
