    PWTI Warmup [Image 4 of 5]

    PWTI Warmup

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brennon Taylor 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    7.62x 51 mm NATO ammo lay in an ammo can during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 1-18 in Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 23, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training even hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advance tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brennon A. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3810120
    VIRIN: 170923-M-TF447-0109
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWTI Warmup [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brennon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

