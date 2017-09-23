PWTI Warmup

7.62x 51 mm NATO ammo lay in an ammo can during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 1-18 in Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 23, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training even hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advance tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brennon A. Taylor)

