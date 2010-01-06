(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Diversity Brings Strength to the Fight [Image 3 of 4]

    Diversity Brings Strength to the Fight

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    06.01.2010

    Photo by Catherine Lowrey 

    88th Regional Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Catherine Lowrey videotaping aerial footage from a Bell UH-1 Iroquois, Huey, over Baghdad, Iraq in 2010. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Spinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2010
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 08:11
    Photo ID: 3809591
    VIRIN: 100601-A-UY332-361
    Resolution: 479x720
    Size: 58.38 KB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity Brings Strength to the Fight [Image 1 of 4], by Catherine Lowrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

