Col. Clint H. Kirk, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Africa, Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason, retired, Army Emergency Relief, center, and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen, retired, Army Emergency Relief, right, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 26, 2017.
(Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 07:35
|Photo ID:
|3809514
|VIRIN:
|170926-A-YG900-0016
|Resolution:
|2362x1535
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT