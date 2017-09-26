(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy

    Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Col. Clint H. Kirk, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Africa, Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason, retired, Army Emergency Relief, center, and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen, retired, Army Emergency Relief, right, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 26, 2017.
    (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 07:35
    Photo ID: 3809514
    VIRIN: 170926-A-YG900-0016
    Resolution: 2362x1535
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason and Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason
    photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    TSC Vicenza
    7th ATC
    Deputy J2
    U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding General
    Sgt. Maj. Bill Hagzen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT