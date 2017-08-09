U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Nahom, center, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy commander, greets U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2017. Votel flew on a combat mission aboard a B-52 Stratofortress, and spent time talking with deployed Airmen at the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3809468
|VIRIN:
|170908-Z-LY731-005
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Votel visits the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
