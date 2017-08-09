(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Votel visits the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Gen. Votel visits the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Nahom, center, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy commander, greets U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2017. Votel flew on a combat mission aboard a B-52 Stratofortress, and spent time talking with deployed Airmen at the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 07:33
    Photo ID: 3809468
    VIRIN: 170908-Z-LY731-005
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    TAGS

    Qatar
    B-52
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Al Udeid Air Base
    U.S. Central Command commander
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Gen. Joseph Votel
    69th EBS
    69th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit

