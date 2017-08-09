Gen. Votel visits the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Nahom, center, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy commander, greets U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, U.S. Central Command commander, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2017. Votel flew on a combat mission aboard a B-52 Stratofortress, and spent time talking with deployed Airmen at the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

