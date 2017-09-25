Retired Marine Cpl. Jessica Hammack sprints to the finish of the women's 200 meter dash during the 2017 Invictus Games at York-Lions Stadium in Toronto on September 24, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Sgt Cedric R. Haller II/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 07:36 Photo ID: 3809453 VIRIN: 170925-D-TF269-394 Resolution: 3582x2388 Size: 2.1 MB Location: TORONTO, ON, CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.