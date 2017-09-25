(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field [Image 4 of 7]

    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cedric Haller 

    DoD News         

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lara Mastel hugs a Canadian competitor after competing in the women's 400 meter dash during the 2017 Invictus Games at York-Lions Stadium in Toronto on September 24, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Sgt Cedric R. Haller II/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 07:36
    Photo ID: 3809452
    VIRIN: 170925-D-TF269-095
    Resolution: 1532x1021
    Size: 605.85 KB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field
    Invictus Games 2017: Track and Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    2017InvictusGames
    IG 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT