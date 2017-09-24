USAREUR Best Sniper Compettion Day 0

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wojciech Sieskiewicz, assigned to the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), looks through his binoculars during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th ATC Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 24, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

