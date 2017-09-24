USAREUR Best Sniper Compettion Day 0

Swedish soldiers simulate firing their weapons from a UH-60 Black Hawk during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 24, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)
