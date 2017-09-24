(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR Best Sniper Compettion Day 0 [Image 16 of 19]

    USAREUR Best Sniper Compettion Day 0

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Bulgarian soldiers receive a brief during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 24, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 04:02
    Photo ID: 3809353
    VIRIN: 170924-A-UK263-004
    Resolution: 4938x3292
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Best Sniper Compettion Day 0 [Image 1 of 19], by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

