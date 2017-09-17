170917-N-ME988-0221 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2017) Chief Logistics Specialist Jorge A. Gonzalez prepares a Hispanic-themed meal in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Sept. 17, 2017. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore)

