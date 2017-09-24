(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy Lifting: U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 complete MRF-D Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    Heavy Lifting: U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 complete MRF-D Deployment

    DARWIN, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, Australia – U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Rotational Force Darwin load a UH-1Y Venom onto a C-17 Globemaster III, Sept. 25, 2017. HMLA-367 successfully completed its deployment in support of MRF-D. The Marines use a strategic lift method to transport aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 19:16
    Photo ID: 3806968
    VIRIN: 170924-M-ST621-089
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: DARWIN, ACT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Lifting: U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 complete MRF-D Deployment [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

