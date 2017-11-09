U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, take cover behind a ridge as a smoke screen billows on the other side during Decisive Action Rotation 17-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)
This work, Soldiers on a Ridge Outside of Razish [Image 1 of 6], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
