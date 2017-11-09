(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stryker Convoy on the Range [Image 6 of 6]

    Stryker Convoy on the Range

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Spc. JD Sacharok 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, convoy in Strykers toward a simulated city during Decisive Action Rotation 17-09 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3806943
    VIRIN: 170912-A-CJ700-021
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stryker Convoy on the Range [Image 1 of 6], by SPC JD Sacharok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

