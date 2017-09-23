U.S. Army Parachute team, the Golden Knights, performs during the 2017 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 23. The air show also showcases world-class civilian performers, military flight demonstration teams, capabilities of the Marine air-ground task force and celebrates our longstanding relationship with our neighbors in the local San Diego community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kristy Barrott/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 19:03
|Photo ID:
|3806938
|VIRIN:
|170923-M-RM236-028
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Miramar Air Show, by Sgt Kristy Barrott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT