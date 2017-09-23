(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Miramar Air Show

    2017 Miramar Air Show

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Kristy Barrott 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Army Parachute team, the Golden Knights, performs during the 2017 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 23. The air show also showcases world-class civilian performers, military flight demonstration teams, capabilities of the Marine air-ground task force and celebrates our longstanding relationship with our neighbors in the local San Diego community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kristy Barrott/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 19:03
    Photo ID: 3806938
    VIRIN: 170923-M-RM236-028
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 13.47 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Miramar Air Show, by Sgt Kristy Barrott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

