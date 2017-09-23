2017 Miramar Air Show

U.S. Army Parachute team, the Golden Knights, performs during the 2017 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 23. The air show also showcases world-class civilian performers, military flight demonstration teams, capabilities of the Marine air-ground task force and celebrates our longstanding relationship with our neighbors in the local San Diego community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kristy Barrott/Released)

