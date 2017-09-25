Michael Burns, CEO, Invictus Games, greets his Royal Highness Prince Harry outside the Beanfield Centre Exhibition Grounds in Toronto, September 25, 2017 (Photo Courtesy Annette P. Gomes)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 18:36
|Photo ID:
|3806903
|VIRIN:
|170925-A-ZZ999-0004
|Resolution:
|1432x1162
|Size:
|263.66 KB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ON, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prince and CEO speaks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
