    Prince and CEO speaks

    Prince and CEO speaks

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    Michael Burns, CEO, Invictus Games, greets his Royal Highness Prince Harry outside the Beanfield Centre Exhibition Grounds in Toronto, September 25, 2017 (Photo Courtesy Annette P. Gomes)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 18:36
    Photo ID: 3806903
    VIRIN: 170925-A-ZZ999-0004
    Resolution: 1432x1162
    Size: 263.66 KB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince and CEO speaks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Health and Research a Top Priority at Invictus

