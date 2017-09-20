(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training [Image 5 of 10]

    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Camp Dawson, West Virginia - On day 12 of Pathfinder course students conduct sling load training. The training has students preparing the sling load for instructor inspections.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 12:52
    Photo ID: 3804975
    VIRIN: 170920-A-HY815-169
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training
    Pathfinder Students conduct sling load training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sling Load
    West Virginia National Guard
    Pathfinder
    Camp Dawson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT