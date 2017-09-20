U.S. European Command, Fleet Master Chief Crispian Addington, Senior Enlisted Leader of EUCOM looks on as the EUCOM Commander, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, speaks to members of U.S. EUCOM about his four command priorities Sep. 20, 2017 during an All-Hands call held at Patch Barracks, Vaihingen, Germany. (US Army Photo by Martin Greeson) (Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 03:48
|Photo ID:
|3803729
|VIRIN:
|170920-A-UF488-102
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|PATCH BARRACKS, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USEUCOM All Hands [Image 1 of 4], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
