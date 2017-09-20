USEUCOM All Hands

U.S. European Command, Fleet Master Chief Crispian Addington, Senior Enlisted Leader of EUCOM looks on as the EUCOM Commander, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, speaks to members of U.S. EUCOM about his four command priorities Sep. 20, 2017 during an All-Hands call held at Patch Barracks, Vaihingen, Germany. (US Army Photo by Martin Greeson) (Released)

