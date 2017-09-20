(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USEUCOM All Hands [Image 2 of 4]

    USEUCOM All Hands

    PATCH BARRACKS, BW, GERMANY

    09.20.2017

    Photo by Martin Greeson 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. European Command, Commander, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, speaks to members of U.S. EUCOM about his four command priorities Sep. 20, 2017 during an All-Hands call held at Patch Barracks, Vaihingen, Germany. (US Army Photo by Martin Greeson) (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USEUCOM All Hands [Image 1 of 4], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    Sept 20
    US EUCOM
    2017
    All Handsl
    Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrott

