U.S. European Command, Commander, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, speaks to members of U.S. EUCOM about his four command priorities Sep. 20, 2017 during an All-Hands call held at Patch Barracks, Vaihingen, Germany. (US Army Photo by Martin Greeson) (Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 03:48
|Photo ID:
|3803727
|VIRIN:
|170920-A-UF488-099
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|PATCH BARRACKS, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USEUCOM All Hands [Image 1 of 4], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT