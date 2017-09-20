U.S. European Command, Commander, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, speaks to members of U.S. EUCOM about his four command priorities Sep. 20, 2017 during an All-Hands call held at Patch Barracks, Vaihingen, Germany. (US Army Photo by Martin Greeson) (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 03:47 Photo ID: 3803723 VIRIN: 170920-A-UF488-038 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 7.38 MB Location: PATCH BARRACKS, BW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USEUCOM All Hands [Image 1 of 4], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.