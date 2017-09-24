(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Invictus Games Athletics [Image 4 of 12]

    2017 Invictus Games Athletics

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.24.2017

    Photo by EJ Hersom 

    DoD News         

    Steve Cokayne of Team Great Britain throws shot put during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada Sept. 24, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 01:24
    Photo ID: 3803714
    VIRIN: 170924-D-DB155-009
    Resolution: 3748x2499
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Invictus Games Athletics [Image 1 of 12], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

