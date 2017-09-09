(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raptor Keeper launch

    Raptor Keeper launch

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell 

    477th Fighter Group

    Members of the 477th Fighter Group participate in activities during the unit training assembly at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, September 9-10, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Mike Campbell/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 21:59
    Photo ID: 3803488
    VIRIN: 170909-F-EC226-723
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 299.52 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor Keeper launch, by TSgt Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22
    Raptor
    477th Fighter Group

