Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.24.2017 00:14 Photo ID: 3802392 VIRIN: 170921-A-HY815-031 Resolution: 2000x1228 Size: 2.02 MB Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Aircraft Rappel [Image 1 of 45], by SGT Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.