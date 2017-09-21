Students of Air Assault class 307-17 rappel from a helicopter to complete their Air Assault training.
|09.21.2017
|09.24.2017 00:15
|3802389
|170921-A-HY815-012
|1333x2000
|1.57 MB
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Aircraft Rappel [Image 1 of 45], by SGT Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
