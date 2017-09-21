(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Rappel [Image 3 of 45]

    Aircraft Rappel

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Students of Air Assault class 307-17 rappel from a helicopter to complete their Air Assault training.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 00:15
    Photo ID: 3802389
    VIRIN: 170921-A-HY815-012
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Rappel [Image 1 of 45], by SGT Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Assault
    Training
    Army National Guard
    Camp Dawson
    West Virgiinia
    Aircraft Rappel

