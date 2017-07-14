Cake Cutting

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Flautt, communications chief to the Army Materiel Command Commanding General; Nathan Godwin, AMC principal deputy G-3/4 for operations and logistics; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Cook, AMC command chief warrant officer and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ronald Moore, AMC senior supply system logistician, cut the cake during the Warrant Officer Cohert 99th birthday celebration at AMC Headquarters Friday. Flautt was the youngest warrant officer present, and Moore was the oldest. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade)
