Fisher House 2017

Col. Christopher Ogren, 477th Fighter Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Garry Briner, 477 FG Command Chief, talk with veterans and their families at the Alaska Fisher House while hosting an evening dinner July 5, 2017. The Fisher House Foundation donates homes built on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers where family members can stay in order to be close to loved ones hospitalized for an unexpected illness, disease or injury.

