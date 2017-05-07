(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fisher House 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    Fisher House 2017

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Campbell 

    477th Fighter Group Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Ogren, 477th Fighter Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Garry Briner, 477 FG Command Chief, talk with veterans and their families at the Alaska Fisher House while hosting an evening dinner July 5, 2017. The Fisher House Foundation donates homes built on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers where family members can stay in order to be close to loved ones hospitalized for an unexpected illness, disease or injury.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 18:00
    Photo ID: 3602942
    VIRIN: 170712-F-EC226-036
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fisher House 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    F-22
    JBER
    Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson
    Annual Tour
    Reservist AF

