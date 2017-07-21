170721-N-LQ926-195 KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Washington State American Legion Spirit of Service award recipients pose for photos during the Sprit of Service award ceremony held at the Washington State American Legion Convention at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Wash. Each year a service member from each branch of service in Washington State is selected to receive the Spirit of Service Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 17:21 Photo ID: 3602737 VIRIN: 170721-N-LQ926-195 Resolution: 5039x3599 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KENNEWICK, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Receive 2017 Wash. Spirit of Service Award [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.