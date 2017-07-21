(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members Receive 2017 Wash. Spirit of Service Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Service Members Receive 2017 Wash. Spirit of Service Award

    KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ty Connors 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170721-N-LQ926-195 KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Washington State American Legion Spirit of Service award recipients pose for photos during the Sprit of Service award ceremony held at the Washington State American Legion Convention at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Wash. Each year a service member from each branch of service in Washington State is selected to receive the Spirit of Service Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Receive 2017 Wash. Spirit of Service Award [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Ty Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

