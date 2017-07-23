170723-N-GX781-063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2017) - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kareem George, from Hammond, Louisiana, left, and Ensign Kyle Funk, from Houston, right, identify surface targets while on watch in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) July 23, 2017. James E. Williams, home-ported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)

