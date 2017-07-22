170722-N-GX781-348 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 22, 2017) - Lt. j.g. Reuben Carson, from Birmingham, Alabama, left, and Lt. j.g. Joanna Cruz, from Lorton, Virgina, middle, make pizzas aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) July 22, 2017. James E. Williams, home-ported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
