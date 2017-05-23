Officer Professional Development in Ukraine

1st Lt. Arthur Jobe, an observer controller trainer with 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, leads a group of Ukrainian officers in an officer professional development class at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center, near Yavoriv Ukraine on May 23.



The 45th is currently deployed in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, an international coalition dedicated to building professionalism within the Ukrainian army and building Ukraine’s training capacity.

