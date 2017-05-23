Exercise Byonet Minotaur 2017

Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Greek Armed Forces conduct an award ceremony after the airborne operation with a CH-47 Chinook at Mavrouda DZ, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 May 2017. Bayonet-Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing interoperability NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly-deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours.(photo by Vi specialist Graigg faggionato, released)

