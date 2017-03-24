11th MEU supports CJTF-OIR

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit carry 155mm rounds to an M777 Howitzer gun line in preparation for fire missions in northern Syria as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, Mar. 21, 2017. The 11th MEU was deployed in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions and acted as a rapid response force available to conduct operations in support of U.S. Forces and allied and partner nations. More than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partnered forces to defeat ISIS and restore stability and security. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

Date Taken: 03.24.2017