    11th MEU supports CJTF-OIR [Image 1 of 4]

    11th MEU supports CJTF-OIR

    SYRIA

    03.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit carry 155mm rounds to an M777 Howitzer gun line in preparation for fire missions in northern Syria as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, Mar. 21, 2017. The 11th MEU was deployed in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions and acted as a rapid response force available to conduct operations in support of U.S. Forces and allied and partner nations. More than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partnered forces to defeat ISIS and restore stability and security. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 03:02
    Photo ID: 3419569
    VIRIN: 170324-M-SA496-075
    Resolution: 5593x3729
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU supports CJTF-OIR [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Syria
    artillery
    CJTF
    ISIS
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR

