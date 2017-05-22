(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LANPAC Tri-Lat Breakfast

    LANPAC Tri-Lat Breakfast

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Robert B. Brown (right), Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, held the early morning tri-lateral meeting, in Honolulu, Hawaii, with General Jang Jun-Gyu (center), Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Army, and General Toshiya Okabe, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, prior to the start of the 2017 Land Forces Pacific Symposium. USARPAC's commitment to the defense of its allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, is ironclad. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANPAC Tri-Lat Breakfast, by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Korea
    USARPAC
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

    • LEAVE A COMMENT