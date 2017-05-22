LANPAC Tri-Lat Breakfast

Gen. Robert B. Brown (right), Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, held the early morning tri-lateral meeting, in Honolulu, Hawaii, with General Jang Jun-Gyu (center), Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Army, and General Toshiya Okabe, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, prior to the start of the 2017 Land Forces Pacific Symposium. USARPAC's commitment to the defense of its allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, is ironclad. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 05.22.2017