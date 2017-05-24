170524-N-DC385-113 SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Xavier Sanchez, from Queens, N.Y., dons a practice Emergency Escape Breathing Device during a main space fire drill in the aft machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cosmo Walrath/Released)

