(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Main Space Fire Drill [Image 1 of 4]

    Main Space Fire Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Cosmo T Walrath 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170524-N-DC385-113 SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Xavier Sanchez, from Queens, N.Y., dons a practice Emergency Escape Breathing Device during a main space fire drill in the aft machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cosmo Walrath/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 22:37
    Photo ID: 3418679
    VIRIN: 170524-N-DC385-1113
    Resolution: 1624x2279
    Size: 842.08 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Main Space Fire Drill [Image 1 of 4], by Cosmo T Walrath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Sailors
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    LHD6
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT