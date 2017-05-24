170524-N-DC385-113 SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Xavier Sanchez, from Queens, N.Y., dons a practice Emergency Escape Breathing Device during a main space fire drill in the aft machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cosmo Walrath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 22:37
|Photo ID:
|3418679
|VIRIN:
|170524-N-DC385-1113
|Resolution:
|1624x2279
|Size:
|842.08 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Main Space Fire Drill [Image 1 of 4], by Cosmo T Walrath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT