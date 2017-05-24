(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American Week [Image 1 of 10]

    All American Week

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a boxing tournament during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor. The theme for All American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

