U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, including Capt. Matthew Vogele, center, motivate boxers during a tournament during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor. The theme for All American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 22:09 Photo ID: 3418620 VIRIN: 170524-F-IJ878-0460 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.81 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All American Week [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.