    Ford Underway [Image 2 of 11]

    Ford Underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Joshua Sheppard 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Nicholas Spicker, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands watch on the ship’s island as Ford departs for acceptance trials. The future USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 22:06
    Photo ID: 3418585
    VIRIN: 170524-N-QI093-0076
    Resolution: 4414x3153
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford Underway [Image 1 of 11], by Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    CVN 78
    Navy
    Sailors
    Norfolk
    US Navy
    training
    GRF
    Acceptance Trials
    PCU Gerald R. Ford
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

