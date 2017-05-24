Ford Underway

NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Nicholas Spicker, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands watch on the ship’s island as Ford departs for acceptance trials. The future USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

