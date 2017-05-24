Ford Underway

NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Nabeel Shah, from Potomac, Maryland, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), raises the national ensign as the ship “shifts colors” and departs for acceptance trials. The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

