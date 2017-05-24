NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) -- Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christopher Briggs, a native of Castro Valley, California, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), takes in line during sea and anchor detail on the ship's fantail in preparation to get underway. The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gitte Schirrmacher)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 22:05
|Photo ID:
|3418581
|VIRIN:
|170524-N-GY005-0047
|Resolution:
|3345x2772
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATs Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 11], by SN Gitte Schirrmacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
