ATs Sea and Anchor

NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) -- Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors take in line during sea and anchor detail on the ship's fantail in preparation to get underway. The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gitte Schirrmacher)

Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US