    AAW 100 Boxing/Combatives Finals [Image 2 of 7]

    AAW 100 Boxing/Combatives Finals

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Sharon Matthias 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division competed in the All America Week Combatives Finals May 24, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combative, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, to come together and compete for “Best Battalion” and being a member of America’s Guard of Honor, “Celebrating a Century of Service.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 22:12
    Photo ID: 3418573
    VIRIN: 170524-A-DD042-025
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW 100 Boxing/Combatives Finals [Image 1 of 7], by Sharon Matthias, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    82nd Division
    AAW100

