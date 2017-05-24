AAW 100 Boxing/Combatives Finals

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division competed in the All America Week Combatives Finals May 24, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combative, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, to come together and compete for “Best Battalion” and being a member of America’s Guard of Honor, “Celebrating a Century of Service.”

