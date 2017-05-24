(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATs Sea and Anchor [Image 6 of 11]

    ATs Sea and Anchor

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Seaman Gitte Schirrmacher 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 24, 2017) -- Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors take in line during sea and anchor detail on the ship's fantail in preparation to get underway. The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – is underway and will spend several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. Acceptance Trials is a critical milestone on the path to commissioning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gitte Schirrmacher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 22:05
    Photo ID: 3418570
    VIRIN: 170524-N-GY005-0009
    Resolution: 2594x3424
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATs Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 11], by SN Gitte Schirrmacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Ford Underway
    Ford Underway
    Ford Underway
    ATs Sea and Anchor
    ATs Sea and Anchor
    ATs Sea and Anchor
    MMCM Douglas Suthers Says Farewell to Ford
    MMCM Douglas Suthers Says Farewell to Ford
    MMCM Douglas Suthers Says Farewell to Ford
    MMCM Douglas Suthers Says Farewell to Ford
    MMCM Douglas Suthers Says Farewell to Ford

    TAGS

    Line handling
    Sea and Anchor
    Boatswain's Mate
    Navy
    Deck
    Sailors
    US Navy
    training
    GRF
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

