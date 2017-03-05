Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training

U.S. Soldiers of Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, lay down for cover before detonating the Bangalore torpedo during a training lane in Pohjankangas, Niinisalo, Finland, May 3, 2017. The Troop, alongside Finnish and Norwegian Soldiers, participated in Arrow 17, an annual Finnish training exercise that enhances interoperability and the capability of mechanized, motorized and armoured units to perform tactical manoeuvres together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Banks)

