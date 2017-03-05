Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training

U.S. Soldiers of Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, apply DICE equipment to their Military Vehicles for an upcoming training mission, in Pohjankangas, Niinisalo, Finland, Apr. 29, 2017. Arrow 17 is an annual training exercise to enhance interoperability and the capability of mechanized units in offensive combat while working with a reinforced US Army Europe infantry company as well as a Norwegian Brigade North mechanized platoon as part of the Finnish Army’s International Exercise Activities for 2017.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Banks)

