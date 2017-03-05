U.S. Soldiers of Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, get a brief before starting their Bangalore torpedo training in Pohjankangas, Niinisalo, Finland, May 3, 2017. The Troop, alongside Finnish and Norwegian Soldiers, participated in Arrow 17, an annual Finnish training exercise that enhances interoperability and the capability of mechanized, motorized and armoured units to perform tactical manoeuvres together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Banks)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 20:54
|Photo ID:
|3418432
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-FN731-015
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|34.08 MB
|Location:
|NIINISALO, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training [Image 1 of 21], by SPC Elliott Banks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
