(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training [Image 6 of 21]

    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training

    NIINISALO, FINLAND

    05.03.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elliott Banks 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers of Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, get a brief before starting their Bangalore torpedo training in Pohjankangas, Niinisalo, Finland, May 3, 2017. The Troop, alongside Finnish and Norwegian Soldiers, participated in Arrow 17, an annual Finnish training exercise that enhances interoperability and the capability of mechanized, motorized and armoured units to perform tactical manoeuvres together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 20:54
    Photo ID: 3418432
    VIRIN: 170503-A-FN731-015
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 34.08 MB
    Location: NIINISALO, FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training [Image 1 of 21], by SPC Elliott Banks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training
    Arrow 17 - Bangalore Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    u.s.
    europe
    tsc
    Norway
    u.s. army europe
    eucom
    Apache
    U.S. Army
    army
    USAREUR
    Finland
    7th army
    2nd Calvary Regiment
    Bavaria
    european command
    2CR
    tsae
    strong europe
    training support Team
    Arrow 17
    Niinisalo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT